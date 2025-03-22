WWE star Jade Cargill offers support to former world champion amid AEW absence

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill was signed to AEW before coming to the Stamford-based promotion. She has great relationships with talent in Tony Khan's company and has come in support of absent star Jamie Hayter.

The former AEW Women's World Champion last competed in All Elite Wrestling in January 2025, where she picked up a huge victory over Julia Hart. The English star hasn't been seen on programming since.

On Instagram, Jamie Hayter posted a photo with a cryptic quote amidst her absence from All Elite Wrestling.

"No particular place to go."

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill dropped the following comment on the star's post:

Jade Cargill's comment on Jamie Hayter's post. (Image credits: Instagram)

Dutch Mantell on Jade Cargill possibly being a heel in WWE

Jade Cargill joined WWE in 2023 and has had a decent run till now. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and is currently in a heated rivalry with Naomi, who seemingly took her out to team with Bianca Belair.

In a recent edition of the Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager said Jade Cargill would be better as a heel, but her being uncomfortable in doing heelish tactics would be a huge problem. Dutch claims it would affect the babyfaces in the storyline:

"I think Jade [Cargill], she would be better as a heel. That's what I thought she would be. But actually, if she has that attitude, she'd kill babyfaces. Literally, kill them. You know, the heel is what makes it work, totally. She would kill them making her not selling for the babyfaces. It's what I'm saying, not kill them, but you know, she just wouldn't, I don't think she would be a good heel at all. A heel has to go out there and sell and, you know, go down and beg off and can do all kind of stuff and she wouldn't feel comfortable doing that. So, in the process, she would actually kill her opponent off before her opponent had time to get over," he said.

The fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41.

