Jade Cargill cannot become a heel in WWE due to real-life personal reason, says veteran

Jade Cargill is one of the top female babyfaces in WWE. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently claimed The Storm cannot turn heel for a significant reason.

Cargill joined the Stamford-based company in 2023 after a three-year run in AEW. She made her in-ring debut in January 2024, competing in the Women's Royal Rumble. The 32-year-old has since become a member of the SmackDown roster. She currently works in a program with Naomi where she is the babyface and The Glow is the heel.

Recent reports suggested Cargill had legit heat backstage following an alleged confrontation with Shayna Baszler. While addressing these rumors on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager pointed out that The Storm strikes him as "somebody who has high regard for themselves." Meanwhile, he claimed she could not become a heel because she would "kill" babyfaces due to her attitude:

"I think Jade [Cargill], she would be better as a heel. That's what I thought she would be. But actually, if she has that attitude, she'd kill babyfaces. Literally, kill them. You know, the heel is what makes it work, totally. She would kill them making her not selling for the babyfaces. It's what I'm saying, not kill them, but you know, she just wouldn't, I don't think she would be a good heel at all. A heel has to go out there and sell and, you know, go down and beg off and can do all kind of stuff and she wouldn't feel comfortable doing that. So, in the process, she would actually kill her opponent off before her opponent had time to get over," he said. [From 01:42 to 02:38]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Jade Cargill should face Naomi in a Steel Cage match

At Elimination Chamber, Jade Cargill returned after a few months of absence to destroy Naomi, revealing her as her mystery attacker. The Storm later beat up The Glow again on SmackDown after an emotional confrontation between the latter and her former tag team partner Bianca Belair.

On his Off The Top podcast, Naomi's father-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, suggested that she and Cargill square off in a Steel Cage Match to resolve their issues:

"Let them work it out. Let them do what they do. If they plan to get in a ring in a cage match, whoop each other, and finally get up and hug each other and tell the world I love you, then so be it," Rikishi said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Jade Cargill heading into WrestleMania 41.

