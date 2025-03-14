Major new details on Jade Cargill's alleged backstage feud with top WWE star - Reports

A new report has shed light on the details surrounding Jade Cargill's real-life feud with a fellow WWE Superstar that has gotten the wrestling fans buzzing. As per the latest rumors, Shayna Baszler choking Cargill at last year's WWE Clash at the Castle PLE was scripted and not a case of Baszler going into the business for herself.

Ad

Cargill allegedly had a backstage confrontation with The Queen of Spades a few months ago. It was also noted that the former AEW star had rubbed several people the wrong way behind the scenes. Reports even suggested that Baszler was ready to fight Jade Cargill, and the WWE management had to intervene to calm things down.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now shared a new update on the situation. He wrote that the spot at Clash at the Castle 2024, where Jade Cargill can be seen tapping out after being choked out by Shayna Baszler, was scripted. He made it clear that Baszler did not intentionally choke Cargill out.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"On the Shayna Baszler/Jade Cargill note from last week’s issue, after we wrote it, people pointed to the clip in the PPV match where Baszler got Cargill in a choke and Cargill tapped out (which wasn’t the finish), which seemed completely out of context because Cargill was being pushed like a female monster, as something that may have been a receipt but that’s not the case at all. That was a planned spot," wrote Meltzer.

Ad

He added that Baszler choking Jade Cargill was a way to establish a new angle between them on TV but that it was eventually dropped:

"The reality is if someone put on a choke during a title match in WWE that made a star tap that wasn’t planned, that person would be fired. That was just part of the scripted match. It was an angle that was to lead in a direction that ended up being dropped for whatever reason."

Ad

Teddy Long on Jade Cargill potentially having heat in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that he wasn't surprised by the allegations of Jade Cargill having heat in WWE. The former SmackDown GM added that he could sense that all was not well with the former AEW star behind the scenes in the company.

Ad

“I’ll take you back. You remember when we first started talking about her, when she was first taken out in the back, we didn’t know what was wrong, we didn’t know whether this was real or not, we didn’t know none of that, I told both of y’all, she’s got heat. I said it in the back, she’s got heat with somebody. I told you that,” said Long.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With Naomi being revealed as Cargill's mystery attacker, WWE is building a blockbuster match between them that could go down at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback