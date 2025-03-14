"She's got heat" - WWE Hall of Famer says Jade Cargill allegation could be true 

Jade Cargill allegedly has real heat surrounding her backstage in WWE at the moment. Now, a Hall of Famer has commented on it.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long spoke to Bill Apter and Mac Davis about the reports of heat surrounding Jade Cargill.

Teddy Long said that he had predicted back when she got attacked in the back that the star had real heat backstage with someone. At the time, there had been no reports to that effect, but the former WWE manager was sure that there was heat surrounding Jade Cargill and had mentioned it almost immediately after she was attacked and put out of action.

“I’ll take you back. You remember when we first started talking about her, when she was first taken out in the back, we didn’t know what was wrong, we didn’t know whether this was real or not, we didn’t know none of that, I told both of y’all, she’s got heat. I said it in the back, she’s got heat with somebody. I told you that,” said Long. [1:55 – 2:18]

Check out his comments in the video below:

However, Bill Apter did want to add some context to this. He said that while there were reports about there being heat against Jade Cargill, such things should be handled carefully, as none of them were there backstage, and could not be sure about how true the allegations were, and how exaggerated they could be.

“None of us were there. This could be exaggerated. She has a daughter, there could be issues with her family. Yes, she’s over very strong and a lot of girls may be jealous. But none of us were really there, so I hate to report or comment on something that I hear like this, that someone takes from here and makes it this big, we don’t really know what happened, none of us where there,” Apter said. [2:49 – 3:24]

Fans will have to wait for further developments on this matter at this time.

For any quotes taken from this article, please provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the YouTube video.

