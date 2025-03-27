WWE star Jordynne Grace unexpectedly calls AEW star an NSFW name, deletes post

Former TNA and current WWE star Jordynne Grace is one of the top female talents in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, she called AEW star Kyle Fletcher by an interesting name.

The ProtoStar stepped out of Will Ospreay's shadow at AEW WrestleDream PPV last year, where he turned on him to become one of the top heels in the company. Fletcher is a part of the Don Callis Family and continues to grow as a singles competitor every day.

In a now deleted tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jordynne Grace responded to Kyle Fletcher's tweet where he asked everyone to say his name. The NXT star replied with an NSFW tweet. She deleted the reply and made another tweet saying she had been saying it to people for the past few months.

"Welp would have been good if someone corrected me before now, I’ve been saying this to people in person for months."

You can check out the deleted post here.

Mark Briscoe on AEW star Kyle Fletcher

Kyle Fletcher was often compared with Will Ospreay. However, he turned heel on The Aerial Assassin and changed up his look. Since developing his new personality, Fletcher has become one of the top names in AEW and continues to dominate the competition as a singles star.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe praised Kyle Fletcher and stated that the heel turn was the best thing that ever happened to his career.

"Kyle Fletcher is one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling. The best thing to ever happen to him, was for him to develop a chip on his shoulder that he currently has. He was a tag team guy forever, much like myself. Him and Mark Davis, me and my brother had the pleasure of wrestling those guys in Queens, New York, at House of Glory."

We will have to wait and see if Kyle Fletcher wins some gold in All Elite Wrestling this year.

