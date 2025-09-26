WWE star Rhea Ripley sends a heartwarming message to her husband Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are a hotshot couple in professional wrestling. Despite being in two different promotions, the couple often shares wholesome glimpses of their personal lives with the fans. Recently, on the occasion of Matthews' birthday, Ripley wrote a heartfelt message for him.Ripley and Matthews have been together since 2022. In June 2024, the couple tied the knot, and since then, they have been one of the most popular couples in the pro-wrestling fanbase. Buddy Matthews is absent from AEW as of now due to the ankle injury he sustained earlier this year. In these hard times, The Eradicator has been a true supporter in his life as seen in their posts on social media.On the 37th birthday of the AEW star, Rhea Ripley, she posted a special note on her Instagram. Accompanied by a selfie with Buddy, the WWE star wished her husband a happy birthday while acknowledging the value of his presence in her life. With a loving tone, the former Women's Champion wrote:&quot;Happy birthday to my best friend, my husband, my ginger Rambo @snm_buddy ❤️ Words literally cannot describe how much I love you! I am the luckiest girl alive because our crazy lives managed to intertwine ❤️&quot;Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE star Natalya reacts to Rhea Ripley's birthday message for Buddy MatthewsRhea Ripley's post about her partner Buddy Matthews has been making rounds on the internet. Fans have been expressing their love for this gentle and loving side of The Eradicator. Former Women's Champion Natalya also reacted to Ripley's post with a special message for Matthews.In the comment section of the post, The Queen of Harts tagged the AEW star to wish him a happy birthday. Her comment has been getting a lot of attention from the fans, as it has already received over 170 likes. &quot;Happy birthday @snm_buddy!!!!&quot; Natalya wroteCheck out her comment below:Natalya's comment [Image via Rhea Ripley's Instagram]That said, it seems like the former AEW World Trios Champion has had tons of warm wishes on his birthday. With all that positivity, he must be looking to make a speedy recovery for his in-ring return to All Elite Wrestling.