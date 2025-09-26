  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE star Rhea Ripley sends a heartwarming message to her husband Buddy Matthews

WWE star Rhea Ripley sends a heartwarming message to her husband Buddy Matthews

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:14 GMT
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley [Image via Ripley's Instagram]

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are a hotshot couple in professional wrestling. Despite being in two different promotions, the couple often shares wholesome glimpses of their personal lives with the fans. Recently, on the occasion of Matthews' birthday, Ripley wrote a heartfelt message for him.

Ad

Ripley and Matthews have been together since 2022. In June 2024, the couple tied the knot, and since then, they have been one of the most popular couples in the pro-wrestling fanbase. Buddy Matthews is absent from AEW as of now due to the ankle injury he sustained earlier this year. In these hard times, The Eradicator has been a true supporter in his life as seen in their posts on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the 37th birthday of the AEW star, Rhea Ripley, she posted a special note on her Instagram. Accompanied by a selfie with Buddy, the WWE star wished her husband a happy birthday while acknowledging the value of his presence in her life. With a loving tone, the former Women's Champion wrote:

"Happy birthday to my best friend, my husband, my ginger Rambo @snm_buddy ❤️ Words literally cannot describe how much I love you! I am the luckiest girl alive because our crazy lives managed to intertwine ❤️"
Ad

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE star Natalya reacts to Rhea Ripley's birthday message for Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley's post about her partner Buddy Matthews has been making rounds on the internet. Fans have been expressing their love for this gentle and loving side of The Eradicator. Former Women's Champion Natalya also reacted to Ripley's post with a special message for Matthews.

In the comment section of the post, The Queen of Harts tagged the AEW star to wish him a happy birthday. Her comment has been getting a lot of attention from the fans, as it has already received over 170 likes.

Ad
"Happy birthday @snm_buddy!!!!" Natalya wrote

Check out her comment below:

Natalya&#039;s comment [Image via Rhea Ripley&#039;s Instagram]
Natalya's comment [Image via Rhea Ripley's Instagram]

That said, it seems like the former AEW World Trios Champion has had tons of warm wishes on his birthday. With all that positivity, he must be looking to make a speedy recovery for his in-ring return to All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications