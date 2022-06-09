"Love you" – Former RAW Women's Champion sends heartfelt message to AEW star Tay Conti on her birthday

WWE star Nikki A.S.H sent a message to Tay Conti on her birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the former RAW Women's Champion shared a major throwback photo featuring herself and the AEW star.

A.S.H also thanked the Brazilian star for her support. She wrote the following in her tweet:

Happy Birthday to the beautiful @TayConti_ Love you my dear friend, thank you for always being there for me and being you. Have the most amazing day!! (Hahaha sorry for the blurry photo) “are you crazy?!?!”

Check out the tweet and throwback photo posted by Nikki A.S.H below:

Nikki A.S.H @WWENikkiASH



Love you my dear friend, thank you for always being there for me and being you 🥳 🥳



Have the most amazing day!!

(Hahaha sorry for the blurry photo)



“are you crazy?!?!” Happy Birthday to the beautiful @TayConti_ Love you my dear friend, thank you for always being there for me and being youHave the most amazing day!!(Hahaha sorry for the blurry photo)“are you crazy?!?!” Happy Birthday to the beautiful @TayConti_ Love you my dear friend, thank you for always being there for me and being you 💖🎂🥳🎉🎁🎂🥳🎉Have the most amazing day!! (Hahaha sorry for the blurry photo) “are you crazy?!?!” 😝 💖❤️ https://t.co/KWgjf1hoOv

Conti is a former WWE star. During her time with the company, she competed in the 2017 edition of the Mae Young Classic, losing against Lacey Evans.

On NXT, she worked alongside AEW stars Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly for a while.

On behalf of The Undisputed Era, Conti interfered in a Triple Threat Match between Nikki A.S.H, formerly known as Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Liv Morgan. She was eventually let go by WWE in 2020.

How did fans and other wrestlers react to Nikki A.S.H's tweet for Tay Conti?

In response to Nikki A.S.H's tweet, former WWE star Killian Dain, also known as Big Damo, wished Tay Conti on her birthday.

Check out Damo's tweet below:

Conti responded to the Irishman, who recently appeared on AEW programming to compete in a match against Shawn Spears.

Conti's tweet can be seen below:

Fans also joined in to wish the one-half of the current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion.

Check out a few of the tweets below:

The last time Conti competed on AEW programming was at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

She teamed up with Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant. The heels walked out with the big win on the night.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far