"As good as Roman thinks that he is" - WWE star Seth Rollins namedrops multiple AEW stars as he discusses the top names in the business

Seth Rollins mentioned multiple AEW stars and Will Ospready as he discussed the industry's top dogs.

Rollins has risen throughout his tenure to become one of WWE's bonafide top guys for this generation. He has achieved the Grand Slam in a number of combinations with the promotion, as well as an NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Triple Crown.

WWE is a place of some of Rollins' stiffest competition for the title of the best in the world, including the likes of Roman Reigns.

As the Visionary discussed his upcoming Extreme Rules match with Sports Illustrated, he mentioned the names of the people in the industry who think they are the best.

He provided credence to the likes of Kenny Omega, former tag partner Jon Moxley, and Will Osprey. He said that he loves the confidence and vibes of the stars.

“But here’s the best part. As good as I believe I am, and as good as Roman thinks that he is, the industry is filled with people who think they’re the best. I think that’s awesome. That’s pushing everyone forward. Drew thinks he’s the best. Kenny Omega thinks he’s the best. Mox [Jon Moxley] thinks he’s the best. Will Ospreay thinks he’s the best. I love that confidence and that vibe. That pushes all of us to be our best.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley stood shoulder-to-shoulder for the latter's final bout before leaving for AEW. The pair had been the sternest of rivals and the tightest of allies owing to their roots with the SHIELD.

Seth Rollins recently described his current relationship with Jon Moxley since he joined AEW

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Seth spoke of his current relationship with Jon Moxley. He explained that their schedules have made their communications fewer and farther between, but they remain on good terms.

"Yeah I mean I still don't talk to him as much obviously- yeah opposite schedules and different stuff... But yeah again never any animosity, he's great, at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW so nothing but the best," he said.

Rollins was also high in praise for Moxley's 'All-Elite' exploits. Mox is the reigning world champion in a record-setting third reign, having defeated Bryan Danielson for the vacant title at the Grand Slam.

Who do you think is the best in the pro wrestling world? Let us know in the comments below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far