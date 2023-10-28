WWE star wants to face Kazuchika Okada again

A WWE star and former Cruiserweight Champion recently spoke about squaring up again with wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada.

The star in question is none other than Cedric Alexander, who took on Kazuchika Okada at ROH Globar Wars in 2015, which was a crossover event between New Japan Pro-wrestling and Ring of Honor.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently responded to a fan on Twitter who shared the highlight of their incredible match:

"Thicc Ceddy had moves lol! What would this look like today?" wrote Alexander.

Expand Tweet

The NJPW veteran Kazuchika Okada made his AEW in-ring debut on Dynamite this past week, where he teamed up with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy in the main event and lost to the 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

Cedric Alexander loses for the first time in 210 days on WWE SmackDown

The former Hurt Business member has not been featured on the WWE weekly programming for a while now. Last month, he returned to RAW, where he failed to defeat Bronson Reed in a singles action.

Cedric Alexander returned to the blue brand this week and faced Dragon Lee. The luchador has been presented well in the WWE, coming off an incredible run in NXT earlier this year. The latter was recently called to the main roster as part of the SmackDown brand.

Alexander's match against Lee was made official when he interrupted the luchador during his backstage interview and challenged him to a bout later that night.

The 34-year-old and Lee had an incredible match. Towards the end of the bout, the former Cruiserweight Champion hit the Michinoku Driver, but it was not enough to take out Dragon Lee as he secured a victory after hitting Cedric Alexander with the Asai DDT.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Alexander and Dragon Lee on SmackDown moving forward.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.