WWE star Zelina Vega and others react to Saraya's stunning new look

AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) has just shown off a new look amidst her current hiatus from the company. The likes of Zelina Vega and several other wrestlers have reacted to this.

The Unproblematic Icon has been missing from the company for some time now, and she has been pursuing other endeavors in her personal life. Every now and then, she's been popping up on social media to give updates to the fans who wish to know about her current status.

Saraya went on Instagram to post a selfie, as she showed off her latest look. She decided to add bangs to her hairstyle, adding this to her usual black wavy hair.

"Bang," the former AEW Women's World Champion wrote.

Several names from the wrestling world reacted to her new look as they showered her with compliments. Nia Jax was among them as she reacted to Saraya's post with a play on her caption.

The other women who reacted included Zelina Vega, Blair Davenport, and AEW stars Harley Cameron and Karen Jarrett.

A compilation of their reactions can be seen below:

Wrestlers' reactions to the post [Credit: Saraya on Instagram]

When was the last time Saraya was seen in AEW?

The former WWE Diva was last seen on AEW TV back in the October 9, 2024 episode of Dynamite. She was part of a Four-Way match to decide the challenger for Mariah May's AEW Women's World Title at WrestleDream.

The British star had Harley Cameron in her corner, and due to this being a Four-Way match, this was also a no-disqualification bout. But despite them trying to pull out every trick in the book, it was Willow Nightingale who took the win and earned the title shot eventually.

Saraya has not been seen since then, and only Harley Cameron has been running the show in her absence. At the time, she claimed that her friend was "incapacitated" and did not give a timeline regarding her return.

It has been more than four months since then but it is still unclear when the star would return.

