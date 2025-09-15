WWE suddenly drops a Daniel Bryan reference

The WWE acknowledged the current AEW personality, Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), in one of their recent lists. The reference was dropped on the company's official website.
Before making his epic AEW debut in 2021 and going on to produce incredible matches, Bryan Danielson achieved many accolades during his time in the WWE under the name 'Daniel Bryan.' He also had a memorable WrestleMania moment back in 2014, when fans were behind him, chanting "Yes" at his every appearance, which was known as the 'Yes movement.'
Meanwhile, WWE has remembered Bryan's popular "Yes" emotes despite him currently being signed with AEW. On their official website, the Stamford-based promotion shared a video with a list of the top 25 taunts and emotes in the history of the promotion. Daniel Bryan's 'Yes' taunt was listed at number 13 in the official video as well.
Daniel Bryan on the process of his WWE exit
As mentioned earlier, the erstwhile Daniel Bryan left WWE in 2021 to jump ship to AEW. In an interview with Nick Stav, Bryan revealed that Vince McMahon had a different offer for him, but he had already made his decision to leave:
"I called Vince in early August, because I was going back and forth. I called him in early August and let him know, ‘Okay, I’ve made my decision and I’m gonna do this.’ Then he had called me like one time kind of in the meantime and said like, ‘Hey, what if we offered you this instead?’ That sort of thing…It was maybe five days before the pay-per-view and he called me, I said, ‘Sir, I’ve already agreed to this thing and if I was somebody to go back on this, I feel like you have a decent amount of respect for me."
Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson is a full-time commentator for AEW Dynamite, as he retired from full-time wrestling nearly a year ago. Fans will have to wait and see if Bryan will ever return to the in-ring competition again.
