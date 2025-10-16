  • home icon
WWE suddenly drops a huge Edge and Christian reference

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 16, 2025 16:26 GMT
Christian Cage and Adam Copeland
Adam Copeland is a former TNT Champion (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Edge and Christian were two of the biggest stars in the WWE. Hence, the company has just dropped a huge reference to them.

Early on in their careers, Edge and Christian were involved in a stable with Gangrel called The Brood. They remained in The Brood until they broke free to form their own tag team. Eventually, both men would go on to have successful singles careers in the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, their careers are always tied to The Brood since it provided them with the platform they needed to launch their careers. Since then, both men have come a long way, and they are part of the AEW roster at the moment.

WWE recently referenced Adam Copeland and Christian Cage by uploading the full video of when The Brood took on the Ministry of Darkness at No Mercy UK 1999.

Bill Apter believes Adam Copeland (fka Edge) will want to end his career in WWE

Adam Copeland became a household name due to his time with the WWE. He owes his career to the Stamford-based promotion and Vince McMahon. However, he still left the promotion and joined AEW, where he has been booked strongly. However, a veteran journalist believes that the Rated R Superstar will want to end his career in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that Copeland will want to end his career in WWE but will feel obligated to end it in AEW because of how well Tony Khan has treated him.

"Adam Copeland/Edge is toward the end of his career. I think he'd like to go out in WWE, but AEW has been so magnificent in the way they've treated him and brought him back. I think he wants to pay Tony Khan the right way and stay there. And that whenever that final match happens, it'll be in AEW. That's what I think," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Adam Copeland in AEW.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
