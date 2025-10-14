“That’s what I think”- Major AEW name would like to finish his career in WWE, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

AEW has many former WWE stars on its roster currently, with some of them now heading towards the end of their career. Inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho seems to be heading back to WWE after spending more than half a decade with Tony Khan's promotion.
It seems that another former World Champion, Adam Copeland, fka Edge, would want to move back to WWE to finish his career, according to wrestling veteran Bill Apter. The 79-year-old was talking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
He said that he feels Adam Copeland would like to finish his career in WWE, but he may realistically finish his career in the All Elite promotion. Apter feels that Copeland would like to give Tony Khan the respect for treating him the right way and would have his final match in the company.
"Adam Copeland/Edge is toward the end of his career. I think he'd like to go out in WWE, but AEW has been so magnificent in the way they've treated him and brought him back. I think he wants to pay Tony Khan the right way and stay there. And that whenever that final match happens, it'll be in AEW. That's what I think." Apter said.
Adam Copeland has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since he left WWE in 2023. He debuted at that year's WrestleDream and has gone on to become one of the top attractions of the promotion. He is a former two-time TNT Champion in the company and recently reunited with former partner Christian Cage.
Adam's wife, Beth Copeland, joined him in Tony Khan's promotion as well. The former WWE Women's Champion made her debut in the company at All Out 2025 and helped Copeland and Cage defeat FTR at the event.
