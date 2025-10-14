“That’s what I think”- Major AEW name would like to finish his career in WWE, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

AEW has many former WWE stars on its roster currently, with some of them now heading towards the end of their career. Inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho seems to be heading back to WWE after spending more than half a decade with Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

It seems that another former World Champion, Adam Copeland, fka Edge, would want to move back to WWE to finish his career, according to wrestling veteran Bill Apter. The 79-year-old was talking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

He said that he feels Adam Copeland would like to finish his career in WWE, but he may realistically finish his career in the All Elite promotion. Apter feels that Copeland would like to give Tony Khan the respect for treating him the right way and would have his final match in the company.

Ad

Trending

"Adam Copeland/Edge is toward the end of his career. I think he'd like to go out in WWE, but AEW has been so magnificent in the way they've treated him and brought him back. I think he wants to pay Tony Khan the right way and stay there. And that whenever that final match happens, it'll be in AEW. That's what I think." Apter said.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Adam Copeland has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since he left WWE in 2023. He debuted at that year's WrestleDream and has gone on to become one of the top attractions of the promotion. He is a former two-time TNT Champion in the company and recently reunited with former partner Christian Cage.

Adam's wife, Beth Copeland, joined him in Tony Khan's promotion as well. The former WWE Women's Champion made her debut in the company at All Out 2025 and helped Copeland and Cage defeat FTR at the event.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences