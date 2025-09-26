3 Reasons why Edge is not coming back to WWE ever amid uncertain AEW future

Former WWE superstar, Edge (aka Adam Copeland), has taken a hiatus from his current wrestling promotion, AEW. In a storyline with his friend, Christian Cage, Edge said that he needed some time off to take care of his family. The Rated-R Superstar made this revelation during a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

This has fueled speculations of whether the four-time WWE Champion is returning to the Stamford-based promotion for a final clash with John Cena. There have been rumors floating that the 51-year-old superstar may be headed to WWE for a final match against John Cena. Edge had left WWE in September 2023, after his contract expired. He soon joined Tony Khan's AEW, and since then has been performing in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Although discussions about his match with John Cena have been going on, nothing has been made official yet. It also won't be a surprise if the Rated-R Superstar doesn't even show up in WWE to pay his final respects to John Cena before the latter retires.

In this listicle, we will discuss three reasons why Edge is not returning to the Stamford-based promotion even amid an uncertain AEW future.

#3 AEW Contract isn’t up until 2026

Edge's AEW contract is expected to last until sometime in 2026, while John Cena has only five scheduled appearances in WWE, with the final match on December 13, 2025. It won't be possible for him to jump to WWE for one match with Cena, because he would be tied to a contract with Tony Khan's promotion. And by the time he gets in a position to return to WWE, Cena would have already retired. So, there won't be any point in making a return.

#2 He had his final match on SmackDown

Another reason why the Rated-R Superstar won't return to WWE is that he had his final match in the promotion in August 2023 against Sheamus. Edge had then said that he won't be extending his contract with the company, and wants to do different things.

He had contended that he had almost done everything he wanted to do in WWE and was looking to work in a promotion where he could make more regular and weekly appearances. In WWE, he wasn't the main event star, and his TV appearances were limited. He was a leader of the Judgment Day stable for a while and soon left the faction.

He had bid adieu to the WWE Universe after his final match and hinted that he might never return to the promotion. Therefore, his match against John Cena might not turn into a reality.

#1 Edge previously mentioned that his current contract would be the last of his career

Edge has also said that his current contract would be the last one and that he intends to hang up his boots after this.

"When I retire this time, I truly — I'm going to come home and be dad, and occasionally act, and walk my dogs," he said during an interview with Chris Van Vliet a year ago.

So, it's unlikely that the Rated-R Superstar would return to the promotion once again for just one match with one of his former arch-rivals, John Cena. While the two have shared some great moments inside the ring, their fans won't be able to see them exchange fists for one last time inside the squared circle.

