  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "CENA vs EDGE one last time incoming" "God let this happen" - Fans erupt after Adam Copeland walks away from AEW

"CENA vs EDGE one last time incoming" "God let this happen" - Fans erupt after Adam Copeland walks away from AEW

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 25, 2025 02:25 GMT
Adam Copeland
Adam Copeland's announcement has sent fans into a frenzy. (Image via X/@AEW)

AEW star Adam Copeland is one of the biggest names that the promotion has on its roster. The Rated R-superstar was involved in a tag team match with Christian Cage against FTR this past weekend at AEW All Out. The duo won the match, but it came at great personal cost to Copeland.

Ad

Following their loss, FTR attacked the duo and handcuffed Copeland to the ropes before performing a Spike Piledriver on his wife, Beth Copeland. This led to Copeland announcing that he's going on an indefinite leave from AEW on tonight's edition of Dynamite.

Following his revelation, fans took to social media, reacting to his statement that he might not return to the promotion. Many fans have taken this announcement as a hint towards Copeland heading back to WWE for a final match with John Cena, who's currently in the midst of his retirement tour.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans are convinced that his announcement means they'd get to see these former rivals fight it out one last time.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Fans react to Adam Copeland&#039;s announcement on Dynamite. (Image via X/@FadeAwayMedia)
Fans react to Adam Copeland's announcement on Dynamite. (Image via X/@FadeAwayMedia)
Ad

Adam Copeland paid tribute to former WWE Champion at All Out 2025

Adam Copeland had a long and storied career in WWE before joining the All Elite promotion in 2023. The former TNT Champion built a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion and developed a memorable rivalry with 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena.

During his final SmackDown match with Sami Zayn, Cena paid tribute to the former Edge by performing his trademark spear. The Rated-R Superstar did the same at AEW All Out as he proceeded to perform Cena's Five-knuckle Shuffle and Attitude Adjustment before doing his signature hand sign to pay his respect to his former rival, who is about to finish his in-ring career.

With the two professional rivals being signed to different promotions currently, it's difficult to imagine them coming face-to-face. However, this gesture from both of them was a nice moment for the fans to cherish.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications