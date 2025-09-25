"CENA vs EDGE one last time incoming" "God let this happen" - Fans erupt after Adam Copeland walks away from AEW

AEW star Adam Copeland is one of the biggest names that the promotion has on its roster. The Rated R-superstar was involved in a tag team match with Christian Cage against FTR this past weekend at AEW All Out. The duo won the match, but it came at great personal cost to Copeland.Following their loss, FTR attacked the duo and handcuffed Copeland to the ropes before performing a Spike Piledriver on his wife, Beth Copeland. This led to Copeland announcing that he's going on an indefinite leave from AEW on tonight's edition of Dynamite.Following his revelation, fans took to social media, reacting to his statement that he might not return to the promotion. Many fans have taken this announcement as a hint towards Copeland heading back to WWE for a final match with John Cena, who's currently in the midst of his retirement tour.Many fans are convinced that his announcement means they'd get to see these former rivals fight it out one last time.Fans react to Adam Copeland's announcement on Dynamite. (Image via X/@FadeAwayMedia)Adam Copeland paid tribute to former WWE Champion at All Out 2025Adam Copeland had a long and storied career in WWE before joining the All Elite promotion in 2023. The former TNT Champion built a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion and developed a memorable rivalry with 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena.During his final SmackDown match with Sami Zayn, Cena paid tribute to the former Edge by performing his trademark spear. The Rated-R Superstar did the same at AEW All Out as he proceeded to perform Cena's Five-knuckle Shuffle and Attitude Adjustment before doing his signature hand sign to pay his respect to his former rival, who is about to finish his in-ring career.With the two professional rivals being signed to different promotions currently, it's difficult to imagine them coming face-to-face. However, this gesture from both of them was a nice moment for the fans to cherish.