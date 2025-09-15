WWE suddenly drops a huge injured AEW star reference

A top AEW star has been out of action due to an injury. Amid his injury hiatus, WWE has dropped a massive reference to him.

Before Dustin Rhodes arrived in AEW, he was part of the WWE roster for several years under the ring name Goldust. Despite portraying a bizarre character onscreen, Goldust was able to get over with the fans. However, he was never more than a mid-card performer for the Stamford-based promotion. After leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut, Goldust arrived in All Elite Wrestling and rebranded himself as Dustin Rhodes. Since then, he has done well for himself and even recently captured the TNT Championship.

Currently, Dustin Rhodes is out of action due to an injury. Amid his absence, WWE posted a top 10 clip on its website. The clip featured the top 25 taunts and emotes performed over the years. The former Goldust made the list at number 21 for his taunt during his infamous bout against Roddy Piper in their Hollywood Backlot Brawl match at WrestleMania XII.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes provided a health update recently

Dustin Rhodes was just starting to hit the peak of his AEW run when he won the TNT Championship. However, days after winning the title, he ended up losing it to Kyle Fletcher. Following this, it was revealed that The Natural would be out for some time since he requires double knee replacement surgery.

The former WWE star recently took to social media to provide an update on his injury.

"Healing nicely. Baby steps but I am #BabySteppin ; Trust the process. AINT NOBODY GONNA STOP ME WHEN I GET BACK............IM THE LAST OF MY KIND," Dustin wrote.

Check out his tweet here.

It will be interesting to see when Dustin Rhodes will be able to return to the ring again.

