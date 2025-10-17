WWE suddenly drops a huge Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reference

Mercedes Mone is now a top star in AEW. Despite this, WWE has just dropped a huge reference to her.

Before dominating AEW, Mercedes worked for WWE for several years. During this time, she was involved in many iconic matches and storylines. She was also intrumental in the women's revolution. Although she is now a regular feature on AEW TV, there are times when her name is mentioned during WWE shows.

Recently, WWE dropped a huge reference to the former Sasha Banks by posting the video one of her matches on YouTube where she teamed with Baylay to face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on the October 4, 2019 episode of SmackDown.

Mercedes Mone recently lashed out at Dave Meltzer

It's no surprise that Mercedes Mone has had an incredible year in the business. Apart from winning the TBS Championship, she has gone on to win several titles across various promotions, making her one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the world. She even recently did the impossible and overtook Jade Cargill to become the longest-reigning TBS Champion in the company's history. Despite this, a veteran journalist doesn't think that she is the best in-ring performer this year.

Dave Meltzer recently claimed that Sareee was the best in-ring performer of the year. He also named Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and Saya Kamitani as some of the best female performers. However, The CEO took exception to the fact that she wasn't considered the best and lashed out at the veteran journalist.

"You dumb, stupid, salty Mark! I’m the greatest of all time, 10 belts Moné, The CEO, Último Moné. I had the greatest year of my career! Who's better than me?" Mone wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Último Moné @MercedesVarnado You dumb, stupid, salty Mark! I’m the greatest of all time, 10 belts Moné, The CEO, Último Moné. I had the greatest year of my career! 🤑 Who's better than me? 👇🏾 Tag below 🤣😆 #AEWDynamite

It great to see that the former Sasha Banks was able to break Jade Cargill's record. It remains to be seen who will be able to dethrone her for the TBS title.

