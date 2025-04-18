WWE suddenly drops massive AEW star reference before WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place this weekend. Ahead of this show, WWE has referenced a massive AEW star.

Before arriving in All Elite Wrestling last year, Shelton Benjamin made a name for himself in WWE. He was known for his athletic skills, and this helped him get over with the fans. Over the years, Benjamin was involved in several great spots. One spot that is well known is the iconic Sweet Chin Music he received from Shawn Michaels after springboarding off the top rope. Another spot took place in the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 24. Shelton was pushed off the top of a ladder and went crashing down on another ladder set up at ringside.

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE showed some of the greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. The company showcased Shelton Benjamin's iconic moment from WrestleMania 24 as well.

AEW star Shelton Benjamin praises MVP's mic skills

After joining AEW last year, Shelton Benjamin quickly aligned himself with MVP. MVP has been the man in charge of The Hurt Syndicate. He talks on the group's behalf while Bobby Lashley and Benjamin take care of the physical work. So far, MVP has done a great job in putting his faction over and has even received praise from his stablemate.

During a recent appearance on the F Y'All podcast with C.T. Fletcher, Benjamin was all praise for MVP's mic skills.

"I'm gonna throw MVP in there," Benjamin said. "If you notice on AEW, I don't say nothing. I know my role — talking is not my role. He'll pull all the heavy weight in there. We'll take care of the physical stuff, you just talk s**t." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Shelton Benjamin.

