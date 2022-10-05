WWE Superstar Bayley sends cheeky message to injured AEW star following health update

WWE Superstar Bayley is the latest in a long line of people from around the wrestling world to wish AEW star Ruby Soho a speedy recovery from a nose injury.

Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose during her match on the "Zero Hour" portion of the All Out pay-per-view. She has finally given her fans an update claiming that she is on the road to recovery and that she can now breathe properly.

A large number of AEW stars wished her well on both Twitter and Instagram, as well as some WWE stars as well. One of which was Bayley, whose message was perceived to be a little cheekier than the others sent to Soho:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE again @realrubysoho Only you would dress all cute n stuff at the hospital. Can’t wait til you can smell your horsesagain @realrubysoho Only you would dress all cute n stuff at the hospital. Can’t wait til you can smell your horses 💩 again

"@realrubysoho Only you would dress all cute n stuff at the hospital. Can't wait til you can smell your horses s*** again."

It appeared that some fans thought the message was offensive and that the WWE star should at least break her heel persona to send her well wishes to someone who is injured. Bayley responded with this:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @realrubysoho Why’s everyone taking this da wrong way. Ruby’s cute with a cute outfit, cute shoe size and cute nose. I genuinely can’t wait til she’s better geez @realrubysoho Why’s everyone taking this da wrong way. Ruby’s cute with a cute outfit, cute shoe size and cute nose. I genuinely can’t wait til she’s better geez

"Why's everyone taking this da wrong way. Ruby's cute with a cute outfit, cute shoe size and cute nose. I genuinely can't wait til she's better geez."

Soho herself responded to the WWE Superstar, claiming that fans are just jealous of her, and that she loves her.

Bayley and Ruby Soho shared the ring together on a number of occasions in WWE

While she might be in AEW nowadays, Ruby Soho has had a whole host of opponents in WWE who she had great chemistry with. One of those opponents happens to be the current Damage CTRL member.

RosePlanted 🥀 @RosePlanted__



I need a rematch with time pretty please Still thinking about the chemistry between @RubyRiottWWE & @itsBayleyWWE in this short matchI need a rematch with time pretty please Still thinking about the chemistry between @RubyRiottWWE & @itsBayleyWWE in this short matchI need a rematch with time pretty please https://t.co/RSuPpr3Zom

The Role Model and Soho have had a number of stellar matches together, with the current AEW star coming out on top more often than not.

Soho defeated the former women's champion on the 2018 Backlash kick-off show and the June 11, 2018, edition of Monday Night Raw. Bayley did not score a victory over Ruby until the February 5th 2021 edition of Smackdown.

What was your favorite match between these two? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far