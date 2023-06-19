WWE Superstar Bayley sends a message to CMFTR after AEW Collision debut

AEW Collision's inaugural episode brought fans an electrifying main event that left everyone on the edge of their seats. Cash Wheeler received an unexpected message from WWE Superstar Bayley following the exhilarating first episode of Collision.

The episode showcased an explosive main event match featuring the team of FTR and CM Punk. They went head-to-head against the alliance of Samoe Joe and Bullet Club Gold members Jay White and Juice Robinson. In an intense showdown, CMFTR emerged victorious, securing a thrilling win.

The excitement didn't end in the ring, as AEW star Cash Wheeler received an unexpected message from none other than WWE Superstar Bayley. Wheeler took to Instagram to share some memorable snapshots from the show.

Amidst the flurry of comments, one stood out from the rest. Bayley's heartfelt remark expressing her joy for the duo of FTR. Wheeler wasted no time reciprocating the sentiment, responding with a heartfelt message, "love you, dude."

"I’m so proud of you guys," Bayley wrote.

Check out Bayley's comment below:

Bayley sends a message to AEW tag team FTR after WWE RAW botch

During the recent episode of WWE RAW on April 24, 2023, Bayley's team, Damage CTRL, faced Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and women's champion Bianca Belair. However, what caught attention was a botch that occurred during the bout. The Role Model, while standing on the ring apron, slipped through the top rope and fell into the ring.

In response to the botch, Bayley took to Twitter and jokingly mentioned that she studies FTR .

"Let’s just say that I’m a tag team specialist who studies the likes of FTR. I love you @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR," Bayley wrote.

Check out their interaction below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR @srini_design Let’s just say that I’m a tag team specialist who studies the likes of FTR. I love you @DaxFTR @srini_design Let’s just say that I’m a tag team specialist who studies the likes of FTR. I love you @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR

To which she got a reply from Dax Harwood.

"We da best," tweeted Dax.

It is widely known that Bayley and FTR have a strong connection and frequently engage with each other on various social media platforms.

