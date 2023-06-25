WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reacts after Andrade El Idolo's special tribute on AEW Collision

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair reacted to her husband Andrade El Idolo's match on AEW Collision.

Tonight on AEW Collision, the former WWE United States Champion wrestled House of Black's Brody King in a one-on-one match. Last week on the show's debut episode, Andrade El Idolo wrestled Buddy Matthews.

El Idolo emerged victorious by locking in the signature move of his wife, Charlotte Flair's, Figure-eight Leg Lock, and forcing the Australian star to tap out.

This week the 33-year-old star, once again paid tribute to his wife by hitting one of the former WWE Women's Champion's top rope moves. It was the Top Rope Moonsault to the outside. He also tried to lock in the Figure-eight Leg Lock once again, but due to his left shoulder being injured, he was unable to execute the move properly.

Upon seeing him execute the top rope move perfectly, The Queen took to Twitter to react. She gave her husband six stars for the execution.

"Papi ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️," Charlotte Flair.

You can check out the tweet below:

Unfortunately, Andrade El Idolo was unable to get the win via pinfall or submission. Buddy Matthews interfered in the match and attacked the Luchador. This forced the referee to ring the bell and ruling the match as a disqualification win for El Idolo.

Did you think El Idolo do justice to his wife's signature moves? Let us know in the comments section below.

