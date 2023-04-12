WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes sends a message to major AEW star on his birthday

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently sent a heartwarming message to his older brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes, on his 54th birthday.

The Rhodes brothers have had a long and illustrious career in the professional wrestling world. The two have worked together in the wrestling industry for years and have always had each other's backs.

Dustin, also known as Goldust, has been a prominent figure in the industry for over three decades, while Cody has been making a name for himself in WWE. Despite working for different promotions, the two brothers share a bond that has been well-documented over the years.

To celebrate his brother's birthday, Cody Rhodes sent out a brief but heartfelt tweet:

"Happy Birthday Chick’ @dustinrhodes," Cody tweeted.

Cody, who is also a top wrestler in WWE, took to Twitter to share his heartfelt wishes for his elder brother, referring to him as "chick."

AEW star Dustin Rhodes shows brotherly love to Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania loss

After Cody's defeat to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, AEW star Dustin Rhodes showed his support for his brother on Twitter. Despite Cody's valiant effort in the undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, interference from Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman led to his loss.

Dustin shared a photo of his dog, Beast, on Twitter and encouraged Cody Rhodes to keep going.

"#Beast says #KeepSteppin @CodyRhodes ....... You will #FinishThisStory," Dustin wrote.

Fans were touched by Dustin's words of encouragement, showing the bond that the Rhodes brothers share.

