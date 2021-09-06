WWE Superstar hints at Daniel Bryan's imminent arrival at AEW All Out

Sasha Banks took to Twitter to tease Daniel Bryan's reported AEW debut at All Out. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion posted a video link to The Final Countdown, Daniel Bryan's old theme song.

The number '12' in her tweet is up for interpretation, as it could mean anything, including The Boss hinting at her own return to SmackDown in 12 days time. But tweeting the video mere hours before All Out with Daniel Bryan reportedly debuting seems too much of a co-incidence.

At the end of the day we're all professional wrestling fans, like the wrestlers themselves, so perhaps Sasha Banks is just as excited to see one of the greatest performers of all time return to wrestling.

All Out will already feature big matches like CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage and MJF vs. Chris Jericho. Daniel Bryan showing up at All Out will take the hype to a different level altogether.

Will the Daniel Bryan at All Out rumors help AEW break pay-per-view records?

There will be surprises tonight and people internally are very excited about the show. Belief is they are going to destroy their existing PPV record (Revolution 2021) by a significant margin. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 5, 2021

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Out is expected to smash all previous AEW pay-per-view records with the advertised matches and potential surprises.

"There will be surprises tonight and people internally are very excited about the show. Belief is they are going to destroy their existing PPV record (Revolution 2021) by a significant margin.", Dave Meltzer tweeted.

Apart from the highly-anticipated Daniel Bryan debut, we could be seeing Ruby Soho show up as the Joker in the 21-women Casino Battle Royale. AEW might have something else in store that we are not even aware of.

With a stacked card, CM Punk's return, huge title matches and multiple surprises reported (none bigger than Daniel Bryan), it will not be surprising to see All Out decimate the pay-per-view buy records that were set by Revolution 2021.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan