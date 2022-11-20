WWE Superstar Mandy Rose sends top AEW star heartfelt message following intense match at Full Gear

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose paid respect to her former faction member Saraya following her in-ring return at AEW Full Gear.

Mandy Rose and Saraya have a storied history together. They were together in Absolution, alongside Sonya Deville, in 2017. Since then, the three women have gone their separate way in their careers. While the former Paige was absent from in-ring action since 2017, Rose has enjoyed a stellar run as the NXT Women's Champion. Deville is currently on SmackDown as a performer.

On tonight's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Saraya made her in-ring return after five years. She battled former women's champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., in her return match in pro wrestling.

After her successful performance on the show, her long-time friend shared her love and support for Saraya.

"🖤🖤🙏🏻🙏🏻 @Saraya," Mandy Rose tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Paige will look to establish himself at the top of the women's division after emerging victorious in her first clash in almost five years. It remains to be seen what is next for her in All Elite Wrestling.

What was your reaction to Saraya's AEW in-ring debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

