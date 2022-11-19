WWE Superstar Mandy Rose surprisingly reacts to massive praise from absent AEW star

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently expressed appreciation after a top AEW wrestler praised her.

Starting off in WWE's Tough Enough competition and subsequently NXT, the 32-year-old star eventually made her way to the main roster. However, she returned to the NXT brand in July 2021 and formed a faction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, dubbed Toxic Attraction.

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa recently discussed Mandy Rose, stating that the latter does not get her deserved appreciation. This prompted the NXT Women's Champion to respond on Twitter:

"Thank you! wow very well said!🙏Appreciate those kind words 🙌👏@thunderrosa22"

You can check out the full tweet here:

On October 26, 2022, Mandy Rose reached the 365-day mark as the NXT women's champion and became the 3rd woman to do so.

Thunder Rosa is still away from action in AEW, prompting questions about the World Championship title in her possesion

While Mandy Rose is on a great run in WWE, the same cannot be said for Thunder Rosa at the moment.

The reigning AEW Women's World Champion announced on the August 24th episode of Dynamite that she would be taking a temporary leave due to injury. However, she was not stripped of her title, thereby giving rise to the Interim title which Toni Storm eventually claimed.

With Full Gear just around the corner, Tony Khan was asked whether he had considered stripping Rosa of the title due to her prolonged absence. During a media call, he confirmed the suspicions by stating that it was a possibility.

Toni Storm has also talked about how she dislikes the 'interim' aspect of her belt and how Thunder Rosa should "just come to work." With the current state of affairs seemingly tense, it remains to be seen what is next for Thunder Rosa in the coming weeks.

