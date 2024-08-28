WWE Superstar pays tribute to Claudio Castagnoli on RAW; the latter reacts 

A WWE Superstar seemingly paid tribute to AEW's Claudio Castagnoli on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Swiss Superman has now responded to the allusion on social media.

The August 26, 2024 episode of WWE RAW featured a triple-threat bout between Pete Dunne, The Miz, and Xavier Woods as part of an ongoing tournament to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship currently held by Bron Breakker.

The Bruiserweight picked up the victory in the three-way match with his signature finisher, The Bitter End, and advanced one step closer to potentially capturing the Stamford-based promotion's workhorse title.

At one point during the match, Woods delivered The Giant Swing on Dunne after a volley of offense - a move made famous by the New Day member's long-time friend, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli. The two men, along with fellow industry peers Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole, also constitute DaParty, a group that shares a common interest in and plays videogames.

Trending

Breeze recently shared a clip of Xavier Woods hitting Pete Dunne with The Giant Swing on X/Twitter and tagged Claudio Castagnoli in the caption of the post. The King of Swing responded by voicing his appreciation of the 2021 King of the Ring winner referencing and performing his signature maneuver.

"A lotta respect... @AustinCreedWins," wrote Castagnoli.

Check out Claudio Castagnoli's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Castagnoli has been on a hot streak of success lately, as he just became one-third of the new AEW World Trios Champions along with Blackpool Combat Club stable-mate Wheeler Yuta and former rival PAC by winning a London Ladders Match for the belts at All In 2024 this past Sunday.

WWE's Xavier Woods congratulated Claudio Castagnoli for his success in Mexico

Claudio Castagnoli has been proving himself to be a workhorse performer of the highest caliber in his recent appearances. The Swiss Cyborg may have failed to beat Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Title at AEW Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales, earlier this month, but he returned to winning ways days later in Mexico City where he stood tall as the sole survivor of the international team in the 2024 CMLL International Grand Prix.

The Blackpool Combat Club member has been showered with praise and plaudits following his major accomplishment in Arena Mexico. A heartwarming congratulatory message came from WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, who complimented Castagnoli on X/Twitter and shared his view that the latter is one of the greatest to have ever stepped foot in the squared circle.

"In my opinion, one of the greatest of all time," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Castagnoli and his co-champions in AEW's Trios division moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback