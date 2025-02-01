WWE Superstar Penta breaks silence on AEW run ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

Following his WWE debut a few weeks ago, Penta was asked to look back at the past and speak about his time with AEW. He did not seem too open to talking about his former company but mentioned how it was a good process for him.

The luchador was with the Tony Khan-led promotion for roughly five years, as he and his brother, Rey Fenix, dominated the tag team and trios divisions. However, things became messy before he departed from the company as there were some complications regarding the time left on his contract. Because of this, Rey Fenix remains signed with the promotion.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Penta was asked to look back at the chapter of his career spent in AEW with Fenix as the "Lucha Brothers." He mentioned how it was a great time for him, but he admitted that he did not like speaking about it.

“It was a good session for me, but to be honest, I don’t like speaking something about this, but just it’s a good process for me," [2:08-2:19]

Penta may have found a new rival in WWE

Penta has instantly found success after signing with WWE, as he is now 2-0 in singles competition, beating both Chad Gable and Pete Dunne.

However, it seems he has gotten the attention of a major faction, as Dominik Mysterio of the Judgment Day has come into play. A few weeks ago, Gable approached Dirty Dom about the luchador, and it seems that the latter may have a solution for that.

During the media event ahead of Royal Rumble weekend earlier today, Penta and Dom had a confrontation. The former AEW star walked up to the latter, had a few words for him, and picked on him by grabbing and throwing away his cap. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted a photo of the situation.

It seems that the luchador is aware of this brewing situation and has made it known to Dominik Mysterio. This could be his first feud in WWE, and one that Dom may also be open to doing, as he would have a chance to take down someone who idolized his father.

