Penta's next WWE rival seemingly revealed

WWE Superstar Penta has already made a mark in his limited appearances in the company. Heading into the Royal Rumble, the popular luchador appears to have found his next opponent in fellow RAW star Dominik Mysterio.

Penta defeated Chad Gable on his WWE debut on the January 13 edition of Monday Night RAW. After losing the match, the leader of American Made asked 'Dirty' Dom for help in dealing with his recent troubles against luchadors. The Judgment Day member handed over a piece of paper with information that could help the 38-year-old. The content of the note has not been revealed yet.

During the media day ahead of the upcoming premium live event, the former AEW star had a confrontation with the younger Mysterio. Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to X (fka Twitter) and posted a picture of the two stars having a stare-down during the media event.

You can check out Sapp's tweet below:

Wrestling veteran reviews Penta's WWE debut

In his highly anticipated WWE debut, Penta locked horns with arguably one of the best in-ring performers on the main roster, Chad Gable. Although there were a few bleak moments, the two stars put forth a highly engaging bout to entertain the crowd.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion about the match during a recent episode of Legion of RAW. The 64-year-old pointed out it was a good debut for the recently signed star as the latter had an impressive presentation and delivered an intense promo. However, the veteran felt the match was too long.

"But listen, man, it was a good debut for Penta: a very colorful character, a lot of emotion in the promo after the match. Obviously, the marks are going to gaga over however long this match was, but again, bro, I said that; that's going to be the key, man. Long matches are going to be the key... But you know me, Chris, and this is just me. The match was just way too long for me," he said. [From 21:24 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The former Lucha Underground star is set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow. He will look to continue his winning ways at the premium live event and punch his ticket to a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

