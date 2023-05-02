WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley calls Dominik Mysterio "My Latino Heat," Buddy Matthews responds

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's on-screen partnership with Dominik Mysterio has prompted her real-life boyfriend to hilariously express his frustration.

The Eradicator has been involved with Rey Mysterio's son since his heel turn last year. She has often been portrayed as having a close bond with Dominik, while also being a factor behind his villainy. However, the alliance is only for the screens, as Ripley is in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The two have been with each other since their shared time in WWE back in 2020. They are wildly popular in the pro-wrestling community as a couple, often posting about their time together at the gym on social media.

Ripley recently took to Twitter to react to a photo of Dominik Mysterio, calling him her "Latino Heat." This prompted Buddy Matthews to tweet a message that left fans in splits.

"Yes… yes I am…. Wait!….," tweeted Matthews.

Rhea Ripley had a threatening message ahead of the second night of the WWE Draft

While the Eradicator is generally quite laid back on social media, her ruthless persona sometimes breaks through.

With several stars switching brands this year, fans are speculating whether Ripley will be allowed to stay with the rest of The Judgment Day or forced to go on her own. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, however, is quite clear about her wishes. Taking to Twitter, she stated:

"If I’m not drafted to the same brand as my family The Judgment Day then everyone will F’n pay."

Ripley is certainly one of the toughest stars in the women's division at the moment. While she is entirely capable of making it her own, her storyline alongside The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio has garnered high praise.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether she will continue down the same path.

Do you think Rhea Ripley should go the solo route in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes