WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's cheeky reaction to Liv Morgan being spotted with AEW star

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley had a hilarious reaction to WWE's Liv Morgan sharing a moment with AEW star Abadon.

Before joining The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Ripley and Morgan were once tag-team partners known as "Liv 4 Brutality." After numerous failed attempts to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, The Eradicator betrayed the former SmackDown Women's Champion on the April 18th edition of RAW, ending their partnership.

Morgan recently posted a picture with AEW talent Abadon at an autograph signing event in Queens, New York, powered by the Fiterman Sports Group. The latter was near Brooklyn for the Warriors of Wrestling show before going to the meet-and-greet.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion then captioned it by expressing her fascination with "scary girls." This elicited a response from Ripley by seemingly approving the photo.

The Eradicator stated that she knew Morgan would like anything dark, given their history together.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Liv Morgan's photo with AEW star Abadon.

Since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship, Morgan has shown signs of transitioning into a darker, more aggressive approach. Ripley, on the other hand, was blindsided by the return of Mia Yim last week on WWE RAW, who joined The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson).

Meanwhile, Abadon currently has a fifteen-match winning streak in AEW, stemming back from last year. The Living Dead Girl defeated Amy Rose last week on Dark: Elevation.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had a funny gesture to fans wearing AEW merchandise

During the same meet-and-greet, Liv Morgan shared some time with fans in attendance. The WWE Superstar, however, made hilarious antics for those draped with AEW merchandise.

Instead of letting them reveal it, Morgan put her hands on the AEW logo in select gear like the "Acclaimed Every Wednesday" shirt of tag team champions The Acclaimed, making it covered.

Check out the photo below:

melissa (fan account) @LIVSMUNECA it’s funny how liv was covering the aew signs in people’s shirts/hoodies or she even made them cover them with the title it’s funny how liv was covering the aew signs in people’s shirts/hoodies or she even made them cover them with the title 😭 https://t.co/eeeBwM8l8A

Fans on Twitter found the move hilarious, but some also claimed that Morgan did it due to branding purposes since the signing was also co-presented by World Wrestling Entertainment.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's reaction to the photo of Abadon and Liv Morgan? Let us know your responses in the comments section below.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes