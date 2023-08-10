WWE Superstar Ricochet has a two-word response to AEW star's tweet

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet was recently listed among the favorite opponents of an AEW star on Twitter. The High-flyer took to Twitter to respond to the tweet.

The AEW star is none other than Brian Cage, who is one of the most talented athletes in the pro wrestling world currently. Cage has wrestled for numerous promotions, and during his time with Lucha Underground, he had the opportunity to share the ring with Ricochet on many occasions. Ricochet and Brian Cage have also had some tag team bouts in PWG as well.

Brian Cage recently took to Twitter to mention some of his great opponents over the years, and his tweet started with Ricochet's name. The list also included names like Keith Lee, Roderick Strong, and his current stable mate Swerve Strickland.

The WWE superstar took to Twitter to respond to the tweet.

"Fun times!," tweeted Ricochet.

WWE star Ricochet admits that he tries to copy WWE legends

Ricochet is one of the most exciting superstars of this generation. The former Intercontinental Champion recently opened up about his inspirations and named Rob Van Dam, Jeff Hardy, and Rey Mysterio as the stars that he looks up to.

The 34-year-old star also mentioned Mexican wrestling legend Psicosis as another inspiration who influenced his understanding of the business.

Here's what the WWE star told Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone ahead of SummerSlam:

"When you get into the ring, you're watching guys like Rey Mysterio, and Jeff Hardy, and Psicosis, and Rob Van Dam. So, you want to incorporate (it), and that's the stuff that I gravitated to. So, you want to, like, you want to duplicate or mimic the stuff that you see, and as I said, those guys are crazy, and that's where it all former together." [From 01:54 to 02:15]

You can check out the interview below:

As of now, Ricochet is fresh off his loss against Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Only time will tell what plans the company has in store for the superstar.

