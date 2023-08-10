WWE star admits he tries to "mimic" Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and Rob Van Dam (Exclusive)

One of the most fascinating aspects of professional wrestling is the talent and their diverse styles, with WWE's Ricochet among the unique ones. The RAW star recently opened up about his biggest inspirations and named multiple legends he modeled his in-work around.

Ricochet has seemingly defined high-flying wrestling in recent years as he's consistently pushed the bar for what's possible inside the squared circle.

The 34-year-old star recalled watching WWE icons such as Jeff Hardy, Rob Van Dam, and Rey Mysterio, claiming he closely followed their work while assembling his repertoire of moves.

Ricochet also mentioned Mexican wrestling legend Psicosis as another predecessor who influenced his understanding of the business. Here's what the WWE star told Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone ahead of SummerSlam:

"When you get into the ring, you're watching guys like Rey Mysterio, and Jeff Hardy, and Psicosis, and Rob Van Dam. So, you want to incorporate (it), and that's the stuff that I gravitated to. So, you want to, like, you want to duplicate or mimic the stuff that you see, and as I said, those guys are crazy, and that's where it all former together." [From 01:54 to 02:15]

Check out the entire interview below:

WWE's Ricochet explains how his childhood experiences helped shape his wrestling style

There might not be a single dive or flip that Ricochet won't be able to do, as he's proven time and again with his WWE performances.

The former United States Champion is a naturally agile and athletic wrestler who recalled that he grew up spending a lot of time jumping on a trampoline. Ricochet said he practiced different variations of flips when he was a kid and had no formal training as a gymnast.

Ricochet is now a master of his craft all because of his unrelenting drive to repeat certain things until perfection.

"Trial and error. I had a trampoline (growing up), me and my (buddies) I would spend hours in the front or back yard practicing, like, side flips and then eventually literally trying over and over. Repetitions, over and over again, I never was like trained or anything. It was all self-taught." [From 01:38 to 01:53]

Is Ricochet the best high-flyer in the world? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here