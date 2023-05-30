WWE Superstar says only Eddie Guerrero and AEW star were "brave enough" to defend their titles against him

A WWE Superstar has claimed that throughout his entire career, only the late Eddie Guerrero and a current AEW star had the guts to challenge him for his title.

The WWE Superstar in question is Shelton Benjamin, who, during his two stints with the Stamford-based company, has become a three-time tag team champion, and three-time Intercontinental Champion, as well as holding both the United States, 24/7, and ECW Championships.

Benjamin has faced some of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history in title matches, but the former "Gold Standard" recently claimed on Twitter that the only men brave enough to actually challenge him were Eddie Guerrero and current AEW star Christian Cage.

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 Fun Fact: They has only been two @wwe world champion brave enough to put thier title on the line against me @Christian4Peeps and the Late great Eddie Guerrero. Fun Fact: They has only been two @wwe world champion brave enough to put thier title on the line against me @Christian4Peeps and the Late great Eddie Guerrero.

"Fun Fact: They has only been two @wwe world champion brave enough to put thier title on the line against me @Christian4Peeps and the Late great Eddie Guerrero." tweeted @Sheltyb803

Shelton and Eddie feuded over the WWE Tag Team Championships throughout 2003, with Benjamin having Charlie Haas by his side and Eddie teaming up with not just his nephew Chavo but also the "Japanese Buzzsaw," Tajiri.

Christian Cage, on the other hand, feuded with Benjamin on two separate occasions. The first feud came during their time on Raw in 2004 and 2005 over the WWE Intercontinental Championship, while the second feud happened on the ECW brand in 2009.

Christian Cage recently challenged for a major AEW title

The fifth-annual Double or Nothing event was memorable for a number of All Elite Wrestling stars, but it was a night to forget for Christian Cage as he left Las Vegas empty-handed.

Christian challenged Wardlow for the AEW TNT Championship in a ladder match, a stipulation that Cage has mastered thanks to the multiple matches he had in both WWE and TNA.

However, it wasn't Christian's night in the end, as Wardlow successfully retained his title, with "Mr. Mayhem" even taking the chance to perform a huge dive off the top of a ladder onto Luchasaurus.

Did you enjoy Christian Cage's ladder match with Wardlow? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes