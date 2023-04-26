WWE Superstar seemingly references CM Punk after his RAW backstage visit

WWE Superstars and fans have been abuzz with the news of CM Punk's backstage visit to last night's RAW show in Chicago, Illinois. One of the stars to refer to that is NXT talent, Grayson Waller.

Since then, several WWE stars have referenced Punk's appearance backstage. NXT star Grayson Waller, who is set to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at tonight's Spring Breakin' event, added fuel to the fire with a recent Instagram video.

In the video, Grayson Waller can be heard talking to someone off-camera, saying, "That Pepsi tattoo is sick," before donning a shirt with Hayes' face photoshopped onto the body of Hasbulla, a popular internet personality.

Check out the video below:

In the video, Waller refers to Hayes as "Hayesbulla," which some fans have interpreted as a nod to CM Punk's famous Pepsi tattoo. The former WWE Champion reportedly had conversations with several stars, including Triple H and The Miz, before Vince McMahon asked him to leave.

It remains to be seen if Punk's visit will lead to a return to WWE, but the buzz surrounding his appearance continues to dominate conversations in the wrestling world.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighs in on CM Punk's RAW visit

Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's surprise visit to RAW in Chicago.

In an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility that Punk's appearance was not just a publicity stunt.

"Maybe it wasn’t a publicity stunt? Maybe all of it is true? As far as him trying to talk to someone. Maybe him showing up in the building – if he showed up, he showed up for a reason, he didn’t just show up for no reason. If he got kicked out of the building, he obviously didn’t have a meeting with anybody. Okay? Those two don’t go together. You don’t show up for a meeting and then get kicked out of a building."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps One person under contract to WWE who saw CM Punk backstage at RAW last night theorizes he may have also been there to ‘kill whatever past heat’ he had with Triple H (PWInsider). One person under contract to WWE who saw CM Punk backstage at RAW last night theorizes he may have also been there to ‘kill whatever past heat’ he had with Triple H (PWInsider). https://t.co/IMeOk4HSq5

Booker T also noted how this visit might affect Punk's relationship with AEW. While the reason for Punk's visit remains a mystery, fans, and wrestlers continue to speculate on what this could mean for the former world champion's future.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's backstage visit to RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes