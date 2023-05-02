WWE Superstar seemingly takes a dig at CM Punk's character in social media interaction

A social media interaction between an AEW star and a WWE Superstar has led to a shot seemingly being taken at CM Punk.

The Second City Saint has been a hot topic in the pro-wrestling community, despite being a controversial star after the events of All Out last year. While he has been away from the squared circle since then, he has managed to keep himself relevant by his actions and words on social media.

Punk's real-life heat was primarily with AEW VPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Given the circumstances, The Cleaner is seemingly not too fond of the Second City Saint.

Omega, on the other hand, is good friends with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. During some friendly banter on Twitter, Xavier seemingly joked about Punk's character after The New Day member and Kenny Omega were called "genuinely good people" by Street Fighter 6 commentator James Chen.

A WWE veteran also criticized CM Punk

The Second City Saint is also not held in high regard by industry veteran Eric Bischoff.

Punk's recent visit to RAW has caused a lot of discussion in pro-wrestling circles. While some don't think there is anything to be concerned about, Bischoff believes Punk's actions make him appear desperate.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, the veteran stated:

"What a desperate b*tch. Maybe because I have zero respect for him [CM Punk]. To me, it just came off as a desperate move for attention. When controversy works in your favor, it's great, but controversy can also have blowback. But to me, he just comes off as a desperate little b*tch, which is really what he is. He's a whiny, overrated b*tch." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel “Why would they even want CM Punk back?”



Dollars and Cents. That’s why. It’s a business, not a friends hangout group. If everyone can get along and be friends in the business, even better, but that’s not the be all end all. It’s about money.



“Why would they even want CM Punk back?”Dollars and Cents. That’s why. It’s a business, not a friends hangout group. If everyone can get along and be friends in the business, even better, but that’s not the be all end all. It’s about money. https://t.co/dbaBrtBp6h

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Straight-Edge Superstar.

