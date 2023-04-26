WWE Superstar has a seemingly witty reaction to CM Punk's backstage visit on RAW last night

CM Punk's visit backstage during RAW has seemingly prompted a sly reaction from a WWE Superstar.

The Second City Saint has had a tense relationship with AEW over the past few months. So, his recent appearance on RAW backstage immediately gave rise to speculation about the possible reason. Although his conversation with Triple H was reportedly short, rumors of their intentions rapidly spread across the pro-wrestling community.

WWE Superstar Mansoor has also seemingly referenced Punk's visit in a tweet. Responding to a post by Mustafa Ali alongside Cora Jade, who are incidentally both from Chicago, Mansoor put forth a sly reaction.

"I heard u were her favorite wrestler from chicago in the building."

mån.sôör @suavemansoor @AliWWE @CoraJadeWWE i heard u were her favorite wrestler from chicago in the building @AliWWE @CoraJadeWWE i heard u were her favorite wrestler from chicago in the building

A WWE Hall of Famer also commented on CM Punk's visit to RAW

While the reason for the Second City Saint's visit is still a mystery, Booker T believes it may not have been a publicity stunt.

Speaking on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend speculated about Punk's short interaction with Triple H.

"Maybe it wasn’t a publicity stunt? Maybe all of it is true? As far as him trying to talk to someone. Maybe him showing up in the building – if he showed up, he showed up for a reason, he didn’t just show up for no reason. If he got kicked out of the building, he obviously didn’t have a meeting with anybody. Okay? Those two don’t go together. You don’t show up for a meeting and then get kicked out of a building." [12:42 onward].

NoSmokeSport @NoSmokeSport Video Footage of CM Punk outside of Video Footage of CM Punk outside of #WWERAW talking to WWE Star Tamina ‼️ Video Footage of CM Punk outside of #WWERAW talking to WWE Star Tamina‼️ https://t.co/oMdzeIFXR7

In the same podcast episode, Booker T also talked about how Punk's relationship with AEW may be affected by his RAW visit. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former world champion.

