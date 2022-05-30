WWE Superstar sends a message to Ember Moon after her debut at AEW Double or Nothing

WWE star Shotzi sent a message to Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, after the latter made her All Elite Wrestling debut.

At Double or Nothing 2022, the former NXT Women's Champion came face-to-face with Jade Cargill. The TBS Champion successfully defended her title against Anna Jay and had a face-off in the ring with Kris Statlander as well.

Taking to Twitter, Shotzi sent a message to her former WWE tag team partner. She wrote:

AINT NO WOMAN LIKE THE ONE I GOT! @AthenaPalmer_FG !!!!! Congratulations tuhtuhpuh!"

Check out Shotzi's tweet below:

Shotzi and Athena previously teamed up on WWE NXT. The duo even captured the brand's Women's Tag Team Championship, holding the titles for a total of 50+ days.

However, Moon was released in November of 2021 due to budget cuts, ending a six-year-long tenure.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa disclosed that she wants to face Ember Moon

Thunder Rosa recently expressed her desire to face Athena at some point down the road.

During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, the reigning AEW Women's Champion recalled her 30-minute classic against the former NXT Women's Champion from Warrior Wrestling.

She added that she would like to share the ring with the former Ember Moon once again:

"[I want to defend against] Athena. We had a 30-minute match on the independent scene to defend the Warrior Wrestling Championship when I was champion there. We went at it. It was really fun.” Rosa said.

The previous showdown between the two women ended in a time-limit draw. With the former Ember Moon now a part of AEW, a rematch could take place.

However, as it stands, at Double or Nothing, AEW teased a six-woman tag team match featuring Athena, Kris Statlander, and Anna Jay against the team of Baddie Section trio of Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Red Velvet.

