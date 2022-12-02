WWE Superstar takes a massive dig at Kenny Omega while praising Mandy Rose

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega was seemingly on the receiving end of a jibe from the WWE NXT Superstar Edris Enofé.

The Cleaner is known for his incredibly seamless style, which makes his matches a spectacle to watch, even for casual fans. He has previously been the World Champion for AEW and IMPACT, as well as IWGP. Furthermore, his in-ring talent has been recognized by PWI, where he was ranked number 1 in 2018 and 2021.

One of Omega's signature moves is the v-trigger, which has him attacking with a running knee. Despite his unquestionable skill in every move, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe believes that Mandy Rose executes the same move better.

Rose's dominant run in NXT recently had her taking part in a six-women tag team match. Sharing a clip from the same match, Enofe stated the following on Twitter:

"Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ! 👏🏾👏🏾 Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and I’m dead serious."

You can check out the full tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Kenny Omega will respond to this claim soon.

A WWE veteran has criticized Kenny Omega's recent actions

While the return of the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega has certainly made their fans happy, WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes their antics have been harmful to the show.

Speaking about the Elite's recent match against the Death Triangle in his podcast Reffin Rant, Korderas stated the following:

"It pops that crowd that is into that sort of thing, but at the same time, what are people talking about after the match, not what they're supposed to be talking about, which was Penta El Zero Miedo using the hammer for Death Triangle to go up two-nothing in their best-of-seven series. That's what people should be talking about, not about all the haha and gaga that was going on taking the jabs at CM Punk." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

With the Elite and the Death Triangle still having four matches in their best of 7 series, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

Do you agree with Edris Enofe? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes