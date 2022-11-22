WWE Superstar Zelina Vega reacts to Andrade's cryptic post seemingly teasing departure from AEW

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has reacted to Andrade El Idolo's recent post which seemed to tease his departure from AEW.

Vega broke through to the main roster in WWE alongside Andrade, adding to his presentation as his manager and frequently involving herself to lead him to victory. El Idolo captured the NXT and United States titles alongside Vega, who has come into her own since the pair were split.

Zelina even won the Queen's Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel in 2021, the female counterpart to King of the Ring, and reigned as Women's tag champ alongside Carmella earlier this year.

Andrade El Idolo hasn't necessarily tasted the same success since their split, having been released and joining AEW last year. He has suffered major loss after major loss, and is allegedly suspended following an altercation with Sammy Guevara, and supposedly angling to be a free agent once more.

He appeared to tease his impending departure earlier, posting a "thank you" and "bye" to Instagram. Zelina Vega responded to the post, offering nothing in the way of words but encouragement with three heart emojis.

Zelina Vega is currently performing on the SmackDown brand, having aligned with Legado Del Fantasma while Elektra Lopez remained with NXT.

Andrade's WWE rival Humberto also reacted to the AEW star's post

Zelina Vega wasn't the only member of Andrade's WWE past to comment on his recent post. Humberto, who is one half of the Los Lotharios tag team, also commented with eye emojis towards his former rival.

Andrade and Humberto collided a number of times in 2020 with the former's United States Championship on the line. Humberto's current tag partner, Angel Garza, was partnered with Zelina and Andrade at the time.

In addition to working with one another on live tours, Humberto challenged for the US title at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, but was unsuccessful on both occasions.

