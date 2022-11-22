Former WWE United States Champion teases AEW departure amid rumors of indefinite suspension

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo may have just teased his AEW departure on Instagram amid rumors of an indefinite suspension.

El Idolo signed with AEW in 2021, having been another head-scratchingly misused and discarded star from WWE's roster. However, much of the hope for a more successful run in the Jacksonville-based promotion seems to have fizzled out.

Andrade has suffered major losses to the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, and never seemed able to pick up the win when it mattered. He has also seen his involvement completely slashed in 2022, perhaps amplifying the effect of his losses when he does compete.

His future with the company has appeared dim for months now, with rumors swirling of a potential departure and return to WWE, which is currently helmed by Triple H. Under the Game, El Idolo enjoyed a prominent run as NXT Champion, perhaps his best presentation over the past half-decade.

But he is also said to have been indefinitely suspended after his public fallout and altercation with Sammy Guevara, further speculated as a device for El Idolo to force AEW into releasing him.

The Mexican star has poured fuel onto the fire in his latest Instagram post, saying "thank you" and "bye".

"I just want to say thank you!!! Bye" - Andrade via Instagram

El Idolo last wrestled for AEW at All Out in September. He was part of the Casino Ladder Match with an opportunity at the world title on the line. MJF won the match that night, going on to Full Gear this past weekend to win the title.

Andrade appeared to play down rumors of his AEW departure recently

El Idolo's latest social media post may or may not be communicating the end of his time with the company, but Andrade seemed to downplay rumors that he was angling to get fired during a recent (now deleted) Twitter comment.

After the official All Elite Wrestling Twitter account neglected to post a happy birthday message for El Idolo, as has become the custom, he pointed it out in his own tweet.

Many fans clapped back, pointing out that Kenny Omega and other suspended stars hadn't received birthday wishes either. One fan even criticized Andrade for his actions, stating that he should have seen it coming if he was angling to be fired.

But the former WWE star refused to back down, affirming that he would have simply quit if he was trying to depart the company.

