"If I wanted them to fire me, I'd quit" - AEW star rants about current run amidst rumors of potential departure from Tony Khan-led promotion

Andrade had an interesting response when questioned whether or not he was actively trying to get fired from AEW.

El Idolo is currently suspended after an alleged altercation with Sammy Guevara, as issues spilt over from comments made on social media. Following reports of their altercation, further reports indicated that the Mexican star was actively trying to get released by AEW.

With former NXT chief Triple H assuming control of WWE, it was suggested that he was looking towards bringing additional talent back to their roster in what has become a significant signing spree for the promotion. One name often brought up was Andrade, who had a significant role during NXT's Black and Gold era and has been considered underutilized by AEW.

Despite reports pointing towards the luchador wanting an out, El Idolo appeared to dispel the rumors in a now-deleted Twitter interaction. The former United States Champion declared that he would quit if he wanted to be fired.

"Look man, I'm and if I wanted them to fire me, I'd quit and I've never done it." - Andrade wrote via Twitter

Andrade last wrestled during All Out's Casino Ladder Match. He had just reformed La Faccion Ingobernable with new signing Rush prior to his absence.

Andrade is not the only star currently suspended from AEW

Andrade's altercation with Guevara was perhaps overshadowed by the drama in the wrestling world that had kicked off following All Out.

After CM Punk's rant at the post-event media scrum, it was reported that he, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks had been involved in a backstage altercation.

All were said to have been suspended following the altercation, indirectly confirmed by Tony Khan when he announced that he had been forced to vacate the Trios and World titles held by the Elite and Punk, respectively.

Unlike Andrade, who, for all that has been reported, has not been allowed to leave AEW, CM Punk is said to be in negotiations for his release. The Elite, on the other hand, appear poised for their return as the past two weeks of Dynamite have featured cryptic vignettes for the group.

