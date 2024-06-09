WWE would have 'tamed down' MJF, says former champion: "It's not edgy to just cuss" (Exclusive)

MJF's potential move to WWE has been a top discussion among many fans for many years. However, former star EC3 believes that the former AEW World Champion's character would have been toned down in the Stamford-based promotion. MJF recently signed a new contract with AEW.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently made his surprising return to AEW at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. Following the event, it was confirmed that Friedman had signed a new contract to stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion. After the contract extension, any plans for MJF's potential WWE move will have to be on hold for a couple of years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with Dr. Chris, the former NXT star explained why MJF's character would be toned down in the Stamford-based promotion.

"No, only The Rock could say the 'F' word. So, the whole shtick's gone. It's not edgy to just cuss. Yeah, I guess it would be tamed down pretty much. You got paid a boatload of money by a guy who has a boatload of money to give until he doesn't have to give it anymore. Take it, run wild, have fun." [1:01-1:25]

MJF confirms he could have moved to the WWE before AEW return

Former AEW World Champion MJF made his huge return to AEW at the Double or Nothing PPV after his contract with the company reportedly expired on January 1, 2024. Many believed that Friedman was WWE-bound after losing the world title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End PPV in December 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, MJF confirmed that the move to WWE was a possibility however, he chose to stay with AEW as he is making a lot of money with Tony Khan.

"Of course, there was," said Friedman. "Am I going to get into the weeds? No. At this point in time, this move made the most sense for me. I’m making a ton of f------ money. As far as when the contract ends, that’s nobody’s business but my own."

MJF is currently set to face Rush at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. It will be interesting to see who The Salt of the Earth feuds with after the pay-per-view.

