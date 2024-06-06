Only MJF can help major AEW star, according to WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

According to a WWE Hall of Famer, a particular AEW star needs the help of MJF to get over. The Hall of Famer in question, Teddy Long, also appreciated Maxwell Jacob Friedman's skills.

While Swerve Strickland is currently the AEW World Champion, he has hardly been the focus of the show since MJF came back. This has led to much criticism from veterans, including WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. He believes that, at this point, a feud between the Salt of the Earth and Swerve Strickland would be the best way to elevate the latter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy stated:

"MJF is the only guy that's gonna get him over if they gonna keep that title on him [Swerve Strickland] for a minute. MJF can get him over and get him to that point where it will be time for him to drop it." [7:19 onwards]

Bill Apter also agreed with the WWE Hall of Famer

WWE veteran Teddy Long's sentiments were in line with legendary journalist Bill Apter's, as he agreed that an MJF needs to feud with Swerve Strickland.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that Maxwell Jacob Friedman was the only worthy contender for Swerve in AEW at the moment.

"It takes two to tango. There is no one there other than MJF right now to really stir up interest against Swerve Strickland. Swerve's a great champion, but unless you have that right challenger, the fever is not there," Apter stated. [7:03 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the storyline between these two stars will unfold in AEW.

