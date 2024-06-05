MJF confirms he could have gone to WWE; reveals why he chose to stay with AEW

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 saw the shocking return of MJF after five months on the shelf. The 28-year-old had a lot to say during his comeback segment, but perhaps his most surprising revelation was that he'd chosen to stay with All Elite Wrestling for the long haul.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has hinted at his interest in signing with WWE throughout much of his young career. As a pompous heel, he made "The Bidding War of 2024" a major part of his plans. While many thought Friedman had secretly signed an extension with Tony Khan's company back in 2022, he kept up the act, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

MJF went on hiatus after losing his AEW World Championship at Worlds End pay-per-view. He was removed from the company's official roster on January 1, fueling speculation that his contract had come to an end. At Double or Nothing on May 26, however, he revealed that he wasn't going anywhere.

Trending

Friedman briefly discussed his decision to remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. The 28-year-old acknowledged that a move to WWE was a definite possibility but claimed that re-signing with AEW made the most sense for him:

"Of course there was," said Friedman. "Am I going to get into the weeds? No. At this point in time, this move made the most sense for me."

Max also pointed out that he's making a lot of money, and it doesn't seem like a bidding war will be part of his character moving forward:

"I’m making a ton of f------ money. As far as when the contract ends, that’s nobody’s business but my own."

Expand Tweet

MJF confirms that he paid tribute to Triple H in his AEW return

Fans erupted when Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return at AEW Double or Nothing. The former World Champion leveled Adam Cole and kicked him out of the ring before cutting a passionate promo.

One of the major talking points surrounding his comeback was the apparent tribute Friedman paid to Triple H. He made his return in a denim vest over a leather jacket, which called back to The Game's iconic 2002 return on WWE RAW.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, MJF confirmed that it was a tribute to The King of Kings:

"The jean jacket was over what I feel is my leather jacket, but that jean jacket was certainly an homage to a return that meant something to me when I was a kid in Madison Square Garden," said Friedman. "I’m sure people can connect the dots."

MJF is scheduled to make his return to television tonight on AEW Dynamite. His last appearance on the Wednesday Night show was the December 27 New Year's Smash edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback