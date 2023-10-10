WWE Universe caught Wade Barrett seemingly throwing shade at CM Punk during RAW this week 

Former AEW Champion CM Punk’s future has been subject to a lot of speculation ever since he got fired by Tony Khan last month. While there have been rumors linking him to WWE, there have also been many instances where wrestlers indirectly referenced him.

On RAW this week, commentator Wade Barrett seemingly threw shade at CM Punk after he made a reference to walking on broken glass. Punk and Jack Perry got into an altercation at AEW All In after the latter took a verbal shot at the former during his match against Hook.

That led the two men to confront each other backstage, and that saga ended with CM Punk getting fired after an internal investigation.

After Barrett’s statement on commentary, a lot of fans on social media had their theory on how WWE is against the idea of bringing in their former employee.

While all this is just speculation, it should not come as a surprise if Punk eventually shows up in WWE, as there have been a lot of references to him lately.

CM Punk posts cryptic message amid WWE rumors

CM Punk is an active person on social media, and he proved it once again. As rumors of his WWE return gather pace, The Second City Saint took to Instagram and posted a cryptic message.

The former AEW World Champion posted an animated image that featured the quote, "We will meet again.” That obviously ticked off the fans, and a lot of them believed that he would come to WWE once again.

If Punk does come to WWE, it will be interesting to see who he will go up against. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have indicated in the past that they do not like the former AEW star, while others have been receptive to the idea.

Do you think Punk will eventually end up with WWE? Sound off in the comments below.