WWE Universe convinced Shinsuke Nakamura teased the arrival of former World Heavyweight Champion on RAW this week

WWE RAW had yet another CM Punk reference, and it was the same superstar that has been teasing for the last month, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Although Nakamura did not give any direct references to the former WWE Champion, he held his fist in such a way that resembled the one that Punk made famous.

Eagle-eyed fans caught on to this and threw around theories that made the other fans on Twitter go crazy. Some said that he was referencing Punk’s old theme song, and that was a general theme with the replies.

Others said that since The King of Strong Style is giving hints week after week, it would only make sense for The Second City Saint to show up and take on the man from the land of the rising sun. They also said this would be possible since Shinsuke has been referencing CM Punk for over a month now.

Britt Baker is thankful for working with former WWE star CM Punk

CM Punk clearly did not have a great time in AEW, and that was down to a lot of differences between him and other stars.

However, former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has revealed that she is thankful to have worked with Punk. Speaking in an interview with Maggie & Perloff, she said:

“CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent."

Punk will no doubt be happy, given that such a big name in wrestling has openly said good things about him.

