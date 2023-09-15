WWE Universe against the possibility of 31-year-old star winning Royal Rumble and dethroning Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe is divided on an AEW star potentially winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. The star in question is none other than Jade Cargill.

According to Fightful Select, it was reported that Jade Cargill is likely to finish up with AEW after returning to TV for the promotion on Collision last week, where she first helped and then attacked the woman who defeated her for the TBS Championship, Kris Statlander.

This surprising turn of events, as reported by Fightful Select, has left fans wondering about the future of the former TBS Champion in the wrestling world. However, Jade Cargill's clean loss to Kris Statlander on a recent taping of Rampage only added fuel to the fire, and backstage belief in both AEW and WWE is that Cargill will be joining the global juggernaut.

Fans on Twitter erupted after rumors circulated of Cargill leaving AEW and potentially debuting at the Royal Rumble, with many divided over the possibility of Jade winning the Rumble and challenging Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Some question the hype surrounding the former TBS Champion.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if Cargill leaves AEW and if she ends up challenging Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Jade Cargill's possible farewell to the AEW fans during Rampage amid WWE rumors

In a shocking turn of events, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill appeared to bid farewell to AEW's fans during this week's Rampage tapings. Cargill reportedly said goodbye as she hinted at leaving the promotion after her clean defeat to Kris Statlander.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that after getting defeated by Statlander clean, Cargill suddenly came off as a babyface, waving to the fans as if she was bidding farewell.

"[Kris] Statlander beat her clean, it was said to be maybe the best Jade Cargill match that she's ever had, Brandon Phillips, who's her [Jade's] husband, was there. Some good near falls, the crowd was very into it, and when Kris won, Jade came off as a babyface, waved to the crowd like she was leaving, they hugged and people were surprised because people who were there said that it very much felt like she's saying her farewell," Meltzer reported.

Expand Tweet

It's unknown whether Cargill is leaving All Elite Wrestling or not, but if she does, she would be a major pickup for WWE.

Do you want to see Jade Cargill challenge Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.