WWE Universe thinks Braun Strowman has teased blockbuster return of top AEW star on RAW

Wrestling fans think Braun Strowman is teasing a top AEW star's return on RAW. The star being discussed is Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma signed with AEW in March 2022. Despite a strong start in the company, he had an underwhelming run with his brother. Matt Hardy left the promotion after his contract expired in April 2024 and is wrestling in TNA. Jeff's contract is about to expire sooner than expected. Since then, the rumors of him returning to WWE have been going strong.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman has returned to the company after a lengthy hiatus. On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, he confronted World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and defeated JD McDonagh. Many fans noticed that the Monster Among Men's attire was similar to Jeff's classic ones, which he has worn for years.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Many fans reacted to Braun Strowman's costume and claimed it could be a hint at the Charismatic Enigma's return to WWE.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Could that be a hint for Matt coming?!" one fan said.

"or Jeff? He spoiled his return," another one said.

Also, many fans claimed to be missing him, as he hasn't been on TV for months.

"I miss jeff hardy," a fan claimed.

Several fans posted gifs of the Charismatic Enigma to depict the resemblance between Braun and Jeff.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman revealed who is his greatest opponent

The Monster Among Men and Roman Reigns have quite a history together. The duo were involved in a fierce battle multiple times throughout the years.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Bruan Strowman revealed Roman Reigns is his greatest opponent.

"I never underestimated Roman Reigns repertoire speaks for itself. He is my greatest adversary to day. You ask me who my greatest opponent was in my career, it's that man right there," said Strowman.

It will be interesting to see if Braun will receive a shot at Damian Priest's title in the future, as they had a brief confrontation on this week's RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.