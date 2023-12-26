Former WWE Universal Champion says Roman Reigns is his "greatest opponent" of all time

Throughout the years, Roman Reigns has shared the ring with numerous former champions and top superstars, including WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

Reigns and Strowman's rivalry from 2017-18 is often regarded as one of the greatest feuds in the modern WWE era.

In an interview with Sony Sports Network, Strowman spoke highly of Reigns, stating that he is the "greatest opponent" of his career.

"I never underestimated Roman Reigns repertoire speaks for itself. He is my greatest adversary to day. You ask me who my greatest opponent was in my career, it's that man right there," said Strowman. [0:04-0:18]

Watch Strowman speak about Reigns:

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman is open to working with WWE star CM Punk in a first-time-ever match

Braun Strowman is currently preparing for his WWE return. Meanwhile, CM Punk recently made his triumphant return to the company.

Strowman has admitted that he has no issues with working alongside The Best In The World.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman said that he would whip Punk's "a**." The former Universal Champion said:

"Like I said, Punk's fresh back in WWE after a 10-year hiatus. He's causing a ruckus in the ratings. Whatever is good for business is good for me because, at the end of the day, the company's making money, which means I'm making money, and that's what we're all here to do. This is a job. At the end of the day, this is our job, we go out there, and if that means going out there and whipping CM Punk's a**, then I'm gonna go out there and whip his a**."

Expand Tweet

Throughout the years, Strowman has shared the ring with numerous top names. He is currently recovering from a neck surgery.

The Monster of All Monster's last match was back on May 1 when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat the team of Chad Gable and Otis on Monday Night RAW.

Would you like to see Reigns vs. Strowman once again? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Sony Sports Network and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here