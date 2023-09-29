WWE veteran adamant in his bold theory about Tony Khan's management in AEW

WWE veteran recently reflected on Tony Khan's management in All Elite Wrestling and had a bold theory.

The name in question is Vince Russo who is sure that Tony Khan is paying a lot of money to keep his shows on the network. Speaking with Busted Open, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo explained that Tony Khan is paying money to stay on the network despite the declining ratings.

"There’s no question in my mind that Tony Khan is paying for TV time. The dude’s a billionaire, he wants these shows on the network." H/T:[InsideTheRopes]

WWE veteran Vince Russo slams Tony Khan

WCW veteran Vince Russo recently addressed Tony Khan's recent statement about how he treats talent in his promotion and about not considering laying off that many personnel as the promotion's president, which seemed to be a possible dig at WWE.

On the Legion of Dynamite with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo spoke about Khan's words.

"He said in an interview 'cause he's talking about WWE laying off 30 people. And he's making the statement that 'I would never lay off thirty people no matter how tight budgets got or how bad business was. We are a family business. I really really care about my talent; I would never ever lay off 30 people because I'm loyal to them.' So, I could tell you off the bat... first of all, he's putting over the fact that he would never fire anybody because he's loyal to his company."

Russo also gave an advice to Tony Khan:

"Okay, so you're telling me as a talent, 'I guess I can do whatever I want to do, Tony Khan's saying in interviews he's never gonna fire me.' That's number one. Number two, Tony, and I'm telling this for your own good. By not cutting the roster, you're hurting your own show...There are way too many people on this show. You should have half the amount of people on the show." [5:41-7:27]

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments below.